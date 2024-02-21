Home

Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record, Becomes Fastest Batter To Complete 10000 T20 Runs

Babar Azam is currently playing in Pakistan Super League where he is leading Peshawar Zalmi.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has added another feather in his cap during PSL 2024. Babar became the sixth batter to complete 10000 runs in the shortest format of the game and at the same time, has also become the fastest to reach the milestone.

Earlier Chris Gayle was topping the tally as he scored 10000 T20 runs in 285 innings. Universe Boss was the first-ever cricketer to breach the 10000-run mark in the format back in 2017.

However, Babar Azam has done it in just 271 innings and has surpassed cricketing greats Virat Kohli, David Warner, Aaron Finch and Jos Buttler. Babar needed only six runs to create the world record and did it in the sixth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings. He is leading the side as well and had missed out on reaching the massive career milestone in the last game getting out on 68 against Quetta Gladiators

Babar Azam has scored his 10000 runs in 271 innings whereas Chris Gayle took 285 and Virat Kohli who is currently on third took 299 innings to reach this milestone. Australia star batter David Warner played 303 innings to join this elite club.

