T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan ex-cricketer Danish Kaneria Reckons that Babar Azam could lose the captaincy if his side is unable to perform in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Babar Azam is currently going through a rough patch. Kaneria suggested that the right-handed batter must ensure that the team comes up with improved performance at the ICC event.

Kaneria also said that Azam has had a big role to play in the team's selection for the T20 World Cup 2022. This is why he feels that the skipper will be answerable if these players don't do well.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the ex-cricketer said:

“Babar Azam is out of form. Several questions have also been raised about his captaincy. I think this will be his last chance as captain. He will be under tremendous pressure because if this team doesn’t do well, it will lead to his exit as captain. He is undoubtedly a great player. However, I don’t feel that he has backed the right team.”

“Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam’s strike rates at the top are a concern. They haven’t been able to utilize the field restrictions early on and have failed to set up a platform for the other batters. Babar can’t just think about his own batting but should keep the team at the forefront.

“He must understand that if he isn’t able to score as an opener, then some other player should replace him at that position. He can drop himself down to the No. 3 position. They can try this out against England as Rizwan has been rested for those matches.” added Kaneria

Pakistan will face England ahead of T20 World Cup for the 7 T20Is. England is visiting Pakistan after 17 years the opening fixture of the rubber will be played on September 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi.