Babar Azam Can Break Virat Kohli’s 50 ODI Centuries Record – Ex-Pakistan Cricketer PREDICTS

While it seems difficult to go past Kohli, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal thinks otherwise.

‘Babar Azam can break Virat Kohli’s ODI centuries record’ ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: PTI)

Lahore: A couple of days back, former India captain Virat Kohli reached where no other cricketer has. Kohli brought up his 50th ODI century and became the first cricketer to do so. The famous India’s No. 3 went past his childhood hero Sachin Tendulkar to the feat. While it seems difficult to go past Kohli, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal thinks otherwise. As per Akmal, Babar Azam can break Kohli’s feat.

“Vo (record) top-3 waale he tod sakte hai 50 hundred ka. Middle-order batsman nahi tod payega. Hamare paas Babar (Azam) hai vo kar sakta hai. Top-3 mein khelta hai. Unke paas abhi (Shubman) Gill hai, vo peeche lag sakta hai is record ke,” Akmal said on ARY News.

کامران اکمل کا کہنا ہے ویرات کوہلی کی 50 سنچریوں کا ریکارڈ بابراعظم توڑ سکتے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/oXWKGJW8PZ — Najeeb ul Hasnain (@ImNajeebH) November 16, 2023

“The great man just congratulated me. It feels like a dream. Too good to be true. Big game for us and I played the role so that the guys around me can come and express themselves,” Kohli said just after the Indian innings ended.

“As I said, for me the most important thing is to make my team win. I’ve been given a role this tournament and I’m trying to dig deep. That’s the key to consistency – play according to the situation and play for the team.

“It’s the stuff of dreams. Sachin paaji was there in the stands. It’s very difficult for me to express it. My life partner, my hero – he’s sitting there. And all these fans at the Wankhede. To get to 400 is amazing; a lot of credit needs to go to Shreyas. KL finished it with a flurry [of boundaries],” he added.

