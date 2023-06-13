'Babar Can Easily Surpass Kohli' Reckons Former Pakistan Captain Ahead Of ODI WC 2023

Home

‘Babar Azam Can Easily Surpass Virat Kohli’ Reckons Former Pakistan Captain Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023

Both Babar Azam and Virat Kohli will be seen playing against each other in the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 and in the ODI World Cup which will be played later this year.

Lahore: Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan reckoned that the current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam can surpass India star batter Virat Kohli in terms of achievements and success in his career. Imran was arguably one of the best captains of Pakistan as under his captaincy team won the World Cup in 1992.

Kohli who was the part of recently concluded World Test Championship is way ahead of Babar Azam in international runs. The former India captain has scored 25,322 runs in 497 matches, including 75 centuries, compared to Babar’s 12,270 runs in 251 matches, including 30 centuries.

However, Imran Khan believes Babar has the talent and ability to surpass Kohli’s achievements if he performs consistently.

Speaking to a local sports journalist, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan, Imran Khan said: “I haven’t recently seen cricket, but I believe that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam belong to the same class. Babar Azam can easily surpass Virat Kohli. He is that good, from what I have seen.”

In the recently concluded Indian Premier League, Kohli was in lethal form as he scored 639 runs in 14 matches including two centuries.

On the other hand, Babar is also going through the purple patch of his career as he scored 276 runs in five ODIs, including a century and two half-centuries, helping Pakistan win the series 4-1 against New Zealand.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.