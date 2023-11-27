Home

Babar Azam Chases Mohammad Rizwan With Bat After Hilarious Run Out Attempt – WATCH Viral Video

Pakistan is set to face Australia in three-match Test series starting from December 14 at Perth.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Pakistan cricket team is preparing for the upcoming tour of Australia. The tour consists of three Test matches that will start from December 14 at Perth. The Men in Green are currently practicing before flying for the land down under. A hilarious video of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from one such practice session is now going viral all across the internet.

During the practice match, When Babar left the crease to talk with the bowler, Rizwan took off the bails with a direct hit and made a huge appeal for run out. Babar took a few moments to grasp what Rizwan was doing and then chased him with the bat in his hand. The whole chase sequence is now going viral on social media.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Shan Masood as the new Test captain of Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named T20I skipper after Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy role.

34-year-old Shan has featured in 30 Tests, scoring 1,597 runs, which includes four centuries and seven half-centuries.

Shan has been appointed captain till the end of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Shan will be leading the Pakistan side for a three-match test series against Australia starting from December 14.

Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah will lead the Pakistan Men’s Team in the T20I format and will lead the side for a five-match T20I series in New Zealand starting from January 12.

23-year-old Shaheen has bagged 64 wickets in 52 T20Is. Shaheen has also captained Lahore Qalandars in HBL PSL and has helped the side win the tournament twice in two years in the 2022 and 2023 editions. Pakistan’s captain in the ODI format will be announced in due course.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

