Top Recommended Stories
Babar Azam Clinches ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer Of The Year Honour For Second Consecutive Time
In 2022, Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored 679 runs from nine ODIs at an average of 84.87 with three centuries.
New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been crowned the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 for the second year in a row, the ICC revealed on Thursday.
Also Read:
Babar Azam is the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for the second year in a row ✨#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/JcTIEtwwPe
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 26, 2023
It was quite surprising that Babar played only nine games in 2022, but whatever time he got in the middle, the right-hander made most use of it, smashing five half-centuries besides his three tons during the period.
His best performance last year was 114 against Australia in Lahore at March end.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.