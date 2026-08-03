Babar Azam creates HISTORY, becomes third Pakistan cricketer after Imran Khan to…

Pakistan captain Babar Azam lost the first Test against West Indies by 90 runs after returning as skipper after 1097 days.

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Babar Azam is leading Pakistan in his 150th game in international cricket. (Source: X)

West Indies vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test: Pakistan captain Babar Azam created history when he stepped out to lead his side against West Indies in the second Test at Port-of-Spain in Trinidad on Sunday. Pakistan are already down 1-0 in the two-match series after losing the first Test by 90 runs at Tarouba lst month.

Babar Azam was leading Pakistan for the 150th time in international cricket. The star Pakistan batter has become only the third from his nation to achieve this feat after the legendary Imran Khan and former captain and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

In 149 matches so far as Pakistan, Babar has led in 21 Tests, 43 ODIs and 85 T20I matches. Imran Khan holds the Pakistan record with 187 matches as captain – 48 in Tests and 139 in ODI cricket, including leading the side to the ICC ODI World Cup 1992 title.

Misbah-ul-Haq, on the other hand, led Pakistan in 56 Tests, 87 ODIs and 8 T20I games. Babar returned as Pakistan Test captain after 1097 days and scored an unbeaten 58 in the second innings of the first Test vs West Indies.

Pakistan cricketers with most Tests as captain in international cricket

Name Total as captain Tests ODIs T20Is Imran Khan 187 48 139 – Misbah-ul-Haq 151 56 87 8 Babar Azam 149 21 43 85 Wasim Akram 134 25 109 – Inzamam-ul-Haq 119 31 87 1

Babar Azam is closing in on another Pakistan captaincy milestone Will he be able to overtake Imran Khan by the end of his tenure? pic.twitter.com/XIYo4dJk89 — CricketNews.com (@cricketnews_com) August 3, 2026

The 31-year-old Pakistan batter has scored 6820 runs in 149 matches as Pakistan captain before the 2nd Test vs West Indies. Babar needs only 180 runs to become the 2nd Pakistan skipper to score over 7000 runs as captain in international cricket.

Currently, Misbah-ul-Haq is the leading run-scorer as Pakistan captain in international cricket with 7392 runs in 151 games with 8 hundreds to his name. Babar’s 6820 runs includes 15 hundreds and captain.

Imran Khan is in third position on this list with 5655 runs in 187 matches with 6 hundreds and also claimed 318 wickets as skipper.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam lost the toss as West Indies chose to bowl first in the second Test. The visitors took a big call to drop pacer bowler Mohammad Abbas, who had claimed 8 wickets in the first Test at Tarouba – including five wickets in the second innings.

“We have a couple of changes because of the conditions. We have Abdullah Shafique coming for Shan, and we are making four changes, two debutants. We need to play more competitive cricket, not lose wickets in patches. We need good partnerships and same thing in the bowling,” Babar Azam said at the toss.

“I told you that because of the conditions. The condition demand is different, so the condition is like different, so I put one spinner on,” Babar said about dropping Mohammad Abbas.

West Indies ended Day 1 at 239 for 5 in 74 overs with all-rounder Justin Greaves batting on 64 off 125 balls while captain Roston Chase was unbeaten on 36 off 70 balls.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ali claimed 2/49 with the ball.