Babar Azam Creates History In PSL, Becomes First Asian Cricketer To Achieve Massive Feat

Babar Azam became the first Pakistani and the only Asian so far to score eight centuries in T20 cricket. Chris Gayle tops the list with 22 T20 tons.

Babar Azam (L) celebrates his century against Quetta Gladiators. (Image: Twitter)

Karachi: Babar Azam once again proved why he is among the best T20 batters in the world currently as the Pakistan skipper notched up his maiden hundred in Pakistan Super League on Wednesday. He took his century count to eight, only second to West Indies great Chris Gayle who has 22.

Playing for Peshawar Zalmi, Babar scored 115 off 65 balls against Quetta Gladiators, en route to his team’s 240/2 in 20 overs. Babar’s innings was studded by 15 hits to the fence and three over boundaries in the ongoing PSL.

With this hundred, Babar has the most number of T20 tons by any Pakistan play and also the most by any Asian. Before Wednesday’s knock, Babar had scored two centuries for national team, two for Central Punjab in Pakistan’s domestic cricket, two for Somerset in T20 blast.

I hope Babar Azam is patting himself on the back from our side too because he should know we fans are just as proud of him and he is of himself👑 pic.twitter.com/EnYWQJicwB — P.✨ (@PreetyThakur22) March 8, 2023

He also had scored another for Pakistan in an unofficial game against Leicestershire in 2019. He joined the likes of David Waner, Aaron Finch

