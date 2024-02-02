Home

Sports

Babar Azam Engages In Hilarious Banter With Mohammad Rizwan About Marriage – Listen

Babar Azam Engages In Hilarious Banter With Mohammad Rizwan About Marriage – Listen

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the most followed cricketers in Pakistan. The star batter has recently hosted a space on 'X' where he answered many questions related to cricke

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the most followed cricketers in Pakistan. The star batter has recently hosted a space on ‘X’ where he answered many questions related to cricket. But teammate Mohammad Rizwan asked questions about his personal life where Babar was seen hesitating.

Trending Now

Babar and Rizwan recently featured in the series against West Indies, where the newly appointed T20I skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi lost the series by 1-4.

You may like to read

However, Babar and Rizwan induldged in a hilarious conversation, which has gone viral on social media.

“Jaanab, aap ki shaadi kab hai? (Mr. when are you getting married?),” asked Rizwan.

“Mujhe pata that aapne yehi sawaal karenge. (I knew you would ask me this question?),” Babar replied.

“Abhi poocha hai toh jawaab dena padega aapko (Now that I have asked, you must answer the question),” Rizwan insisted.

“Murshid, aapko meian akele mein samjhata hoon (I will make you understand that in private),” Babar stated.

Babar further added: “Nowadays, when I wake up in the morning, I find that I am married to someone. People start congratulating me. Then again, in the evening I am married to someone else. People again congratulate me. So I am already married. Now you should focus on someone else.”

“The truth is that my wife is more concerned about when is Babar getting married. She keeps asking me daily.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.