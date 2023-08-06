Home

Sports

Babar Azam Eyes Lanka Premier League As Preparation Ahead Of Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

Babar Azam Eyes Lanka Premier League As Preparation Ahead Of Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

Babar Azam is representing Colombo Strikers in the ongoing Lanka Premier League and has scored 107 runs so far in three games.

Babar Azam in action for Colombo Strikers in Lanka Premier League. (Image: LPL)

New Delhi: Star batter Babar Azam stated that the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) will help him adapt to different playing conditions in Asia as many upcoming international events will take place in the subcontinent including 2023 Cricket World Cup and Asia Cup.

Trending Now

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will jointly host the Asia Cup 2023 before the focus shifts to India which is hosting the much-anticipated ICC World Cup in October-November. Pakistan will face Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series in August in Sri Lanka.

“Whenever you play different leagues, in different conditions you end up learning a lot. I try my level best to perform well. I adapt to different conditions while facing different bowlers from Asia because we have a lot of cricket coming up in Asia,” Babar, who is playing for Colombo Strikers said in a media release.

“We have Asia Cup, the Afghanistan series and the World Cup as well. I will try to focus, adapt to the conditions, and face good spinners to prepare for these upcoming big tournaments,” added the Pakistan captain.

Although Colombo Strikers have lost two in their three opening LPL 2023 fixtures, Babar has been scoring runs for the franchise on a consistent basis. So far, Babar scored 7, 59 and 41 in the three matches he played.

Babar Azam has already won millions of fans in Sri Lanka, let’s find out a little more about him. Here, he shares a few words on the LPL!#LPL2023 #LiveTheAction pic.twitter.com/gP6wYkPq4B — LPL – Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) August 5, 2023

The right-hander also opined LPL 2023 as a great experience for him and the other young players in the league ahead of major tournaments. Interestingly, Babar is playing in his maiden LPL and wants to fine-tune his skills ahead of the upcoming series and tournaments.

“This is my first league and I am looking forward to play all the matches. I joined the team a couple of days back and felt really happy after meeting my teammates. We have a young team and everyone is looking forward to give their best, improve and perform well for the franchise,” said Babar.

“My mindset is always positive. I will give my 100 per cent to Colombo Strikers. We have a good range of players, a good combination of seniors and juniors on the side. Dickwella and I play a lot of cricket together and know each other well. I think 4-5 from the team will be playing for Sri Lanka, that’s good for us, good for their team and good for youngsters to learn new things from experienced senior players.”

Colombo Strikers is being led by Niroshan Dickwella, while other participating teams in the league include Dambulla Aura captained by Kusal Mendis, Galle Titans led by Dasun Shanaka, B-Love Kandy captained by Wanindu Hasaranga, and defending champions Jaffna Kings led by veteran Sri Lankan allrounder Thisara Perera.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES