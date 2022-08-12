New Delhi: Babar Azam in a recent media interaction said he feels no pressure regarding the high-octane India vs Pakistan match in the upcoming Asia Cup and responded in a diplomatic way when a journalist asked him whether the Men in Green will beat the Men in Blue 3-0 if they face thrice in the competition.Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Opens up on Virat Kohli Embracing 'New Style'; Says He Didn't Care About Runs or Getting Out

"Dekhe pressure kuch nahi hai. Koshish yahi hoti hai ki match ko match k tarha hi khele. (We'll try to approach it like any other match)," Babar Azam said.

Even though the Pakistan skipper admits that there will be a different kind of pressure during the match but he also stated that they will be focusing on their game and abilities.

“Yes, there will be different pressure, but as we tried in the last World Cup (not to let it affect us), we’ll try to focus on our game and believe in our abilities. This time as well, our focus will be to give our best. Putting our best effort is in our hands, but results are not. If we give our best, then more often than not, results will also come,” he further added.