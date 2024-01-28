Home

Babar Azam Gets Into Heated Altercation During BPL 2024 Match | WATCH VIDEO

Dhaka: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam heated altercation during the ongoing match of Bangladesh Premier League match between Rangpur Riders and Dhaka Dynamites on Saturday. Babar who was playing for Rangpur Riders scored 62 runs and won man of the match.

While Babar was playing on 37 runs he was involved in a heated altercation with Durdanto Dhaka’s wicketkeeper batter Irfan Sukkur and the video of Babar has gone viral on the social sphere, here is the clip:

Wicket Keeper: Babar ye T20 hai, test match nahi Babar Azam: I’m not talking to you, I’m not talking to you 😭 pic.twitter.com/BrIgtTViCr — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) January 27, 2024

Rangpur Riders won that match comfortably by 79 runs, that was their second victory of the tournament. After this win the move into the top half of the points table.

