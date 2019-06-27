New Zealand vs Pakistan: It was one of best ever World Cup centuries felt fans after Pakistan top-order batsman Babar Azam helped his side over the line against a formidable New Zealand. Pakistan was under immense pressure heading into the match as underdogs as the Kiwi’s had not lost a match since then. Chasing 237, Pakistan needed to avoid losing early wickets and Babar ensured just that. Babar took his time and played the ball at its merit. Once he was set, he capitalised on loose deliveries and remained 101* to help Pakistan to an emphatic six-wicket win. Babar also became the second fastest to 3000 runs in ODI after Virat Kohli.

Here is how the cricketing world praised him.

Defeating the undefeated.. team green never ceases to amaze-top class batting by Babar Azam & Haris. Sensational stuff .. Shahbash boys! 👏🏻#NZvPAK — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) June 26, 2019

Match winning inning from Babar Azam. Brilliant display of talent by Haris Sohail. What a class act he is turning out to be.

Shaheen Afridi bowled with pace & aggression.

Pakistan Zindabad. One step closer to the dream. #PAKvNZ #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 26, 2019

What a player this Babar Azam is. Still coming of age and already, by some distance, Pakistan’s best batsman. And the selection of Haris Sohail is a game-changer. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 26, 2019

Babar Azam has faced criticism about not taking his team home in the past and leading them to victories. Today he will have silenced some of his critics with a superb century under great pressure and on a difficult wicket against a very good bowling attack #CWC19 #NZvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 26, 2019

Congratulations Pakistan 💚🔥🇵🇰

What an amazing victory by team Pakistan 🏏 well done to the Bowlers & top class knock by Babar Azam and Harris Bhai 🏏 #WeHaveWeWill 🇵🇰#CW19 — Muhammad Nawaz (@mnawaz94) June 26, 2019

Congratulations Team Pakistan

Well play Babar Azam & Haris Sohail

You beauty

May Allah Pakistan Qualified too semi-final InsHaAllah pic.twitter.com/3AkPQztea7 — Adnan Akmal (@adnanakmal79) June 26, 2019

Babar Azam, brilliance. Wanted to make runs under pressure, he delivered, doesn’t get tougher than chasing in a world cup fixture with your team fighting to stay alive in the competition. #CWC19 #NZvPAK #PAKvNZ — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 26, 2019

“I think this is the best (knock of mine in ODIs) because it was a must-win game. The track was a bit slow and also spinning a bit. The idea was always to bat till the end and it worked. When we started, the idea was to play out the fast bowlers, especially Ferguson. But when Santner came and got the ball to rip, we understood that it’s important to keep him off. The idea was to just be careful against him,” said Babar while bagging the Man of the Match.