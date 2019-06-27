New Zealand vs Pakistan: It was one of best ever World Cup centuries felt fans after Pakistan top-order batsman Babar Azam helped his side over the line against a formidable New Zealand. Pakistan was under immense pressure heading into the match as underdogs as the Kiwi’s had not lost a match since then. Chasing 237, Pakistan needed to avoid losing early wickets and Babar ensured just that. Babar took his time and played the ball at its merit. Once he was set, he capitalised on loose deliveries and remained 101* to help Pakistan to an emphatic six-wicket win. Babar also became the second fastest to 3000 runs in ODI after Virat Kohli.
Here is how the cricketing world praised him.
“I think this is the best (knock of mine in ODIs) because it was a must-win game. The track was a bit slow and also spinning a bit. The idea was always to bat till the end and it worked. When we started, the idea was to play out the fast bowlers, especially Ferguson. But when Santner came and got the ball to rip, we understood that it’s important to keep him off. The idea was to just be careful against him,” said Babar while bagging the Man of the Match.