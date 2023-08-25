Home

Babar Azam Hails Naseem Shah After Pakistan Beat Afghanistan to Seal Series

Babar Azam on Naseem Shah (Image: @ Twitter)

Hambantota: Young Naseem Shah held his nerves in a ‘crunch’ situation on Thursday against Afghanistan during the 2nd ODI to help his side win the match and seal the series. Naseem, who is a frontline pacer, was required to do a job with the bat and he did it. Naseem remained unbeaten on 10 off five balls to take his side over the line in a game that went right down to the wire. After the game, capatin Babar Azam hailed Naseem for holding his nerve in a ‘crunch’ situation.

“All credit to boys. When we’re starting with the bat, we just tried to get partnerships. Just wanted to see after 40 overs where we stand. Had the quality of batting later on. In crunch situations, Naseem has performed well. Always have to improve in cricket. You’re never satisfied. Have to play the natural game. Looking forward to the last match. Looking to carry the momentum,” Babar Azam at the post-match presentation.

Pakistan have won the three-match series 2-0. Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam’s crucial fifties and century partnership set the base for this thrilling win over their Asian neighbors.

Thanks to maverick ton from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan has posted a challenging 300 for five in 50 overs in the second ODI on Thursday at Hambantota. Opting to bat first, Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on a brilliant opening wicket stand of 227 runs to lay the platform for a perfect finish.

