IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam lavished praise on Babar Azam after India won the first match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022 saying that all the credit to Kohli and Pandya. Virat Kohli reiterated why he is one of the best chasers in cricket, slamming an unbeaten 82 off just 52 balls to power India to an incredible four-wicket victory over Pakistan in a thrilling Super 12 match of Men's T20 World Cup in front of 90,293 fans at a sell-out Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

"Our bowlers bowled really well. All credit to Kohli and Pandya. It wasn't easy with the new ball. We had partnerships after 10 overs. We had a chance. We tried to stick to our plans. But credit to Virat Kohli. In the middle we decided we wanted a wicket and held the spinner back. We had a lot of positives. The way Iftikhar played and the way Shan played" said Babar.

"Indian fans have heard folklores of Miandad finishing it off with a sixer in last 80s. Then Afridi did the same in 2014. But in a close chase, Kohli and Pandya have managed to come up with something extraordinary. The partnership of Kohli-Pandya ran hard and Kohli managed to clear the long fences four times. Three of those came when it seemed it might well be over for India. The broadcasters are still struggling to talk amongst themselves. Not a single soul has left the stadium" added Pakistan captain.

Brief scores: Pakistan 159/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 52 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3/30, Arshdeep Singh 3/32) lost to India 160/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Hardik Pandya 40; Haris Rauf 2/36, Mohammad Nawaz 2/42) by four wickets