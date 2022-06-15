New Delhi: Former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop spoke highly of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, as the cricketer-turned commentator believes that Azam has almost taken over India’s ex captain Virat Kohli at least in the 50-over game.Also Read - Anushka Sharma Not Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Here's Why The Actress Went To The Hospital Recently!

"Babar Azam is on the road to greatness. I want to be clear when I say 'on the road to…', in the white-ball cricket at least, and certainly in fifty overs. I don't use the term 'great' loosely. It has to be a bigger sample size to bestow greatness on a player, but his average, as we speak now, (is) on the cusp on 60 with 17 ODI hundreds. He has almost overtaken his next door neighbour, the great Virat Kohli, in terms of the ultimate uber fifty-over batsman," Bishop told to cricwick.com.

"His Test cricket is a work in progress. I'm surprised he hasn't taken to Test cricket numbers a lot earlier. He's starting to get better at it. Technically, he's superb. In future, I'm hoping he will be mentioned in the same breath in Test cricket as the top 3-4 players," he further added.

Azam is in excellent form for Pakistan as he has led his nation to a 3-0 whitewash over the Windies in the ODI series. He already has the unique record of slamming 3 successive ODI centuries that too twice in the format.

The 27-year old Babar boasts of an ODI average of 59.22 and has a total of 17 centuries to his name so far. On the other hand Kohli’s last international century came in 2019.