Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif said that Babar Azam needs to learn from Virat Kohli to become a leader rather than just being a captain. After leading the Pakistan limited-overs team from past one year, Babar Azam has recently been appointed the captain of Pakistan Test team.

Rashid said being a captain the player has to take stand for his players and make some out of the box decisions.

"I think Babar has to become a leader like Virat rather than just being a captain of the team," Rashid told a Pakistani YouTube channel.

“Virat has developed into a leader and in cricket and sports, when you are made the captain, you have to become a leader,” Latif said.

“…and by that, I mean you have to be respected on and off the field. You have to stand up for your players and you have to take the hard and out of box decisions,” he said.

Rashid heaped praise on the Indian skipper and said his stature as a batsman helped Kohli in becoming a complete leader.

“You look at Virat today and he is a complete leader and his own stature as a batsman has also helped a lot. But you can see in the attitude of the Indian team and their selection, Virat has his say in everything,” he added.

“I think Babar is also on the right path and I felt he had his input in the squad selected for the New Zealand tour. I think Babar because of his exceptional batting talents has the makings of a good leader.

The former Pakistan player further said that Babar is mentally very strong has good game awareness.

“He may seem meek and an introvert but he is mentally very strong and has game awareness and you can see this in his batting,” he concluded.