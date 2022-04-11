New Delhi: Former Pakistan international Rashid Latif has made a big statement that Men in Green skipper Babar Azam is the Don Bradman and Brian Lara of the current era. He says that he has played with many greats of Pakistan but Azam is ahead of them all.Also Read - IPL 2022: Parthiv Patel Makes BIG Statement on MS Dhoni's Batting Position; Suggests Ex-CSK Captain to Open

"I had tweeted back in 2019. We were on the tour of England. I had written everyone's name whom I had played with – Miandad, Wasim, Waqar, Inzamam, Yousuf, Younus, Saqlain. But he is ahead of them all. I am talking about a long time ago. He's obviously become a big player since. We can't compare because here I'm not only talking about Babar. All these guys, Virat, Rohit, Williamson – all these cricketers who are playing ODIs, they are batting with 10 fielders," he said in a YouTube interaction.

"I'll talk about Saeed (Anwar). There hasn't been a batter quite like him. Undoubtedly, the No.1 batter Pakistan has ever produced. I have seen him from close quarters and trust me, he was a charismatic player. He hardly would practice. So to compares eras wouldn't be fair. Today there are five fielders inside the circle. Back then, there used to be four. Anwar or Inzamam would eat the bowlers if one fielder was less outside the circle. They were greats of this era. He (Babar) is the Bradman and Lara of this era. That's the thing," Latif added.

Babar Azam dominate in the latest ICC ODI and T20 rankings as he his placed first in both the formats. In the longest format of the game, he occupies the 5th position in the standings.