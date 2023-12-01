Home

‘Babar Azam Is One Of Best Batter In World’: Nathan Lyon Hails Former Pakistan Captain

‘Babar Azam Is One Of Best Batter In World’: Nathan Lyon Hails Former Pakistan Captain

Babar Azam resigned as Pakistan captain last month, blasted a brilliant 196 in Karachi last year against Australia to save the match before Lyon pulled him at a vital stage of the decider in Lahore.

New Delhi: Australia star spinner Lathan Lyon lavished praise on former Pakistan captain reckoned him as one of the best batters in the World. Pakistan cricket team is currently in Australia to play three Test match series.

Babar, who resigned as Pakistan captain last month, blasted a brilliant 196 in Karachi last year against Australia to save the match before Lyon pulled him at a vital stage of the decider in Lahore. He was also one of the few bright spots from Pakistan’s most recent trip to Australia in 2019-2020, where he scored 97 and 101.

“Babar, firstly, has been a pleasure to play against but he’s also been a massive challenge. He’s one of the best batters in the world in my eyes, especially against spin. He’s a class player. But think he’s a class player against all types of bowling,” Lyon told ESPNcricinfo.

“They’ve got some superstars in the side, and if I’m talking superstars he’s the No. 1 in the Pakistan side in my eyes. He played reasonably well out here last time so it’s going to be a big challenge for us for sure,” he added.

Lyon is looking for a comeback in Test side after recovering from calf injury. Lyon has played three Sheffield Shield matches in the last month following a lengthy recovery from the first serious injury of his Test career, and he will return in match number 101 against Pakistan as an important element of Australia’s bowling assault.



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.