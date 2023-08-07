Home

Sports

Babar Azam Joins Chris Gayle In Unique List After Maiden Lanka Premier League Hundred

Babar Azam Joins Chris Gayle In Unique List After Maiden Lanka Premier League Hundred

Riding on Babar Azam's 59-ball 104, Colombo Strikers defeated Galle Titans by seven wickets and secured their second win in LPL 2023.

Babar Azam is the first Asian batter to score 10 hundreds T20 cricket. (Image: SLC)

New Delhi: Babar Azam became only the second batter after Chris Gayle to hit 10 centuries in the shortest format of the game among after the Pakistan skipper’s 59-ball 104 helped Colombo Strikers register their second win in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 on Monday.

Trending Now

Riding on Babar’s knock, Comombo Strikers defeated Galle Titans by seven wickets at the Pallekale International Stadium. Playing in his maiden LPL, Babar started on an ordinary note scoring just seven runs in the first match.

However, he got the momentum from the next, scoring 59 and 41 in the next two games. West Indies legend Gayle holds the record for most hundreds in T20 cricket with a total of 22 tons to his name. Babar is also the first Asian batter to score 10 T20 hundreds.

Former India captain Virat Kohli has scored eight hundreds in the shortest format of the game and is tied with Australians Michael Klinger and David Warner. Earlier, Tim Seifert (54 not out) scored an unbeaten fifty and knocks from Lasith Croospulle (26), Shevon Daniel (49) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (30) helped Galle Titans to 188/3 in 20 overs.

In reply, Colombo Strikers got a solid start with Babar and Pathum Nissanka (54) forged a 111-run opening wicket stand. After Nissanka was dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi in the 13th over, Babar continued to torment the opposition and brought up his maiden LPL hundred with a four off Richard Ngarava in the 19th over.

However, Babar got out on the first ball of the final over with Colombo Strikers still needing 14 runs to win. But Babar’s national teammate Mohammad Nawaz ensured that his hundred doesn’t go in vain as the all-rounder hit a six and four to seal the deal.

With this win, Colombo Strikers gained a spot in the points table as they sit at third spot with four points from as many games. “We started off well, Later we tried to manage the run rates. I thought 190-200 was a good score. At the back of the mind, was trying to build my partnerships,” Babar said after the game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES