  • Babar Azam Joins Pakistan Test Team Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test After Hajj | Watch Video

Babar Azam Joins Pakistan Test Team Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test After Hajj | Watch Video

Babar Azam has joined the squad after performing Hajj. 16 players, including captain Babar Azam, pacer Naseem Shah, and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed. Hasan Ali and Shan Masood will join the camp later.

Published: July 4, 2023 4:29 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

WATCH: Babar Azam Joins Pakistan Test Team Ahead Of Sri Lanka Test After Hajj

Karachi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has joined the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka which will be played in Galle, Sri Lanka later this month. The Test match will start from July 16 and the first match will be played at Galle International Cricket Stadium.

The video of Babar Azam is going viral on social media as the batter joined the camp just after the Hajj. Fans are loving his Bald after Hajj look. Here is the viral video.

In the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka Babar will look to continue his excellent form as Pakistan look to start the World Test Championship cycle (2023-25) on a positive note.


Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, and Shan Masood

