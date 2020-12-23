The legal counsel of Babar Azam has accused Lahore-based Hamiza Mukhtar of blackmailing the Pakistan cricket team captain to withdraw her allegations of sexual exploitation, fraud and harassment against the top cricketer. Earlier in November, Babar found himself in trouble after a woman has accused him of exploiting her sexually for 10 years and not marrying her after making promises. Babar’s legal counsel revealed that Hamizha has demanded Rs 10 million to withdraw her allegations. Also Read - NZ vs Pak 2nd T20I: Injured Babar Azam's Sad Reaction After New Zealand Beat Pakistan Will Break Your Heart | WATCH

At a hearing of the sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday, the legal counsel said that Hamiza resorted to delaying tactics to prolong the trial so that she “could blackmail and harass” Babar, who is presently in New Zealand with the national team. Also Read - New Zealand vs Pakistan: Skipper Babar Azam Ruled Out of T20I Series With Fractured Thumb

The woman revealed that Babar promised that he would marry her in 2010 and the couple also eloped for a court wedding the following year. But the Pakistan mainstay had a change of mind after he shot to fame after being selected for the national side. Hamiza also accused Babar of physically abusing her and threatening to kill her. As Babar was not from a well-to-do family, she revealed that she took care of his financial expenses in the early part of his career. Also Read - ICC T20 Rankings 2020: England's Dawid Malan Attains Highest-Ever Rating Points in T20I History

The legal counsel for the Pakistan captain, however, said the girl had first demanded Rs 10 million to drop her case and then reduced her demand to Rs 2 million, but he insisted his client would “not pay a single paisa” as “all her allegations were baseless”.

“She is trying to defame and harass my client knowing he is a famous personality,” he told the court.

He also asked the sessions court judge to summon Hamiza’s lawyer and direct him to conclude his arguments in the case.

The court later adjourned its hearing and issued directives that the lawyer for Hamiza appear and read out his arguments.

Pakistan Cricket Board has not taken any stern action against Babar or not after all that has come to the public forum.

(With PTI Inputs)