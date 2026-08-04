Babar Azam looks to end 1397-day long DROUGHT, Pakistan captain needs 14 more runs to…

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has put on unbeaten 168 runs for the third wicket with Abdullah Shafique on Day 2 of 3rd Test vs West Indies at Port of Spain.

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Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) with Abdullah Shafique during their unbeaten partnership on Day 2 of 2nd Test vs West Indies. (Source: X)

West Indies vs Pakistan 2026: Pakistan captain Babar Azam last scored a Test match hundred nearly 4 years back. The last of nine Test tons came in December 2022 against New Zealand in Karachi – 161 – and since then 1397 days have gone by but Babar’s century drought hasn’t ended. But this long wait could end on Tuesday on Day 3 of the 2nd Test vs West Indies at Port-of-Spain.

Babar is only 14 runs short of scoring his 10th Test match century, ending the second day at 86 not out off 126 balls with 1 six and 10 fours to his name. The Pakistan captain put on unbeaten 168 runs for the third wicket with Abdullah Shafique – who is batting on 107 off 185 balls with 2 sixes and 10 fours.

Shafique came into the side with former skipper Shan Masood ruled out of the second Test with a fractured finger. Pakistan ended the day at 266 for 2 in 66 overs after bowling out West Indies for 344 in the first innings.

“It’s been a very satisfying day for me as batting coach,” Pakistan batting coach Asad Shafiq said after the day’s play on Monday.

“The way Abdullah and Babar batted, and the partnership they built, was truly remarkable. That’s exactly what we had been missing in the last two or three Test matches,” Shafiq added. “They took responsibility, and seeing that gives me immense satisfaction.”

BABAR AZAM’S 10TH TEST HUNDRED LOADING… 26 December 2022

National Stadium, Karachi

New Zealand

9th Test Century

Babar Azam was Pakistan’s Test captain. 4 August 2026

Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain

West Indies

86* overnight

Babar Azam is once again Pakistan’s… pic.twitter.com/tmAToMyODJ — Clutch Sports (@Clutchsportsz) August 4, 2026

Babar Azam now has the highest average as Pakistan captain in Test cricket (minimum 1000 runs). Babar is averaging 53.77 with 1883 runs in 38 innings with 4 hundreds. He surpassed former Pakistan skipper Saleem Malik, who had an average of 52.35 while scoring 1047 runs in 21 innings with 3 hundreds.

Former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan is third on this elite list with an average of 52.34 while scoring 2408 runs in 64 innings with 5 hundreds.

Here are Pakistan captains with highest-average in as skipper in Test cricket (minimum 1000 runs)…

Name Inngs Runs Average 100s Babar Azam 38 1883 53.77 4 Saleem Malik 21 1047 52.35 3 Imran Khan 64 2408 52.34 5 Inzamam-ul-Haq 53 2397 52.1 7 Misbah-ul-Haq 99 4214 51.39 8 Javed Miandad 51 2354 50.08 5

Pakistan, who lost the first Test of the two-match series by 90 runs last week, are trailing only by 78 runs with 8 wickets in hand. “Abdullah has only recently joined the team, but he has been scoring heavily in domestic cricket. He saw this opportunity and seized it with both hands. The hallmark of his innings was the way he punished the loose deliveries while showing respect to the good ones. That balance really stood out,” Shafiq added.