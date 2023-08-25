Home

Sports

Babar Azam Losing Cool on Mohammed Nabi Video Goes VIRAL After Pakistan Beat Afghanistan in 2nd ODI to Seal Series | WATCH

Babar Azam Losing Cool on Mohammed Nabi Video Goes VIRAL After Pakistan Beat Afghanistan in 2nd ODI to Seal Series | WATCH

Pak vs Afg: In the clip that is going viral, Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah seems to have told something to Babar about Nabi and then the Afghanistan cricketer got a piece of Pakistan captain's mind.

Babar Azam Loses Cool

Hambantota: Pakistan captain Babar Azam seemed to have lost his cool on Afghanistan’s Mohammed Nabi during the 2nd ODI on Thursday at Hambantota. In the clip that is going viral, Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah seems to have told something to Babar about Nabi and then the Afghanistan cricketer got a piece of Pakistan captain’s mind. Babar had a long chat with Nabi while the teams were shaking hands after Pakistan won the game by a solitary wicket. While Babar was speaking to Nabi, Naseem looked on.

Trending Now

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:

Babar Azam is so much angry with the Afghan Tram pic.twitter.com/wWaDQccLAH — Arshad Sharif (Real Daniyal) (@sendtoadnan) August 24, 2023

“All credit to boys. When we’re starting with the bat, we just tried to get partnerships. Just wanted to see after 40 overs where we stand. Had the quality of batting later on. In crunch situations, Naseem has performed well. Always have to improve in cricket. You’re never satisfied. Have to play the natural game. Looking forward to the last match. Looking to carry the momentum,” Babar said after Pakistan sealed the series.

For Pakistan, it was Shadab Khan whose heroics with the bat made the win possible after the game went right down to the wire. Shadab 48 off 35 balls to help Pakistan gun down the chase successfully.

Pakistan have won the three-match series 2-0. Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam’s crucial fifties and century partnership set the base for this thrilling win over their Asian neighbors.

Thanks to maverick ton from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan has posted a challenging 300 for five in 50 overs in the second ODI on Thursday at Hambantota. Opting to bat first, Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on a brilliant opening wicket stand of 227 runs to lay the platform for a perfect finish.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES