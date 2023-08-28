Home

Babar Azam Made A New Friend Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 | See Photo

Karachi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam who was recently featured in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan has made a new friend ahead of Asia Cup 2023. The 28-year-old’s new friend is a cat posing with him in a photo.

Babar will head into the Asia Cup with great form as the skipper scored back-to-back half-centuries in his recent outings and the batter is familiar with Lankan pitches as he was part of the recently concluded Lanka Premier League.

Babar-led Pakistan is currently the number one ranked ODI team as they beat Afghanistan by 3-0 in the recently concluded ODI series. Currently, the Pakistan Asia Cup-bound team is in Asia Cup camp which was started from August 17, Babar and all other players who were involved in the ODI series against Afghanistan also joined the camp.

Babar took his Twitter to share the photo of his new friend:

Made a new friend yesterday 😄 pic.twitter.com/R1gflivWaP — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 28, 2023

Asia Cup 2023 will start from August 30 where hosts Pakistan will lock horns against Nepal in Multan the match will be followed by the opening ceremony.

Babar Azam’s side will arrive in Multan on Sunday and will rest the next day. The team management has given an off day to the players who participated in the Lankan Premier League. Babar, Imam-ul-Haq and Naseem Shah will travel to Lahore on Sunday and join the side on Monday evening.

The players will train on Tuesday (August 29) at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Pakistan play Nepal in Multan on August 30 in the tournament opener.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir.

