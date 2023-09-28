Home

Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan Thank Indian Fans For Warm Reception to ODI WC-Bound Pakistan Cricket Team in Hyderabad

It was heartwarming to see fans gathering outside the airport to welcome the Pakistan Cricket team.

Pakistan Cricket Team (Image: X)

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket team for the ODI World Cup in India arrived in Hyderabad late on Wednesday evening. Amid all the apprehensions over security, it was heartwarming to see the Pakistan cricketers getting such a warm welcome from Indian fans. Fans had gathered outside the Rajiv Gandhi International airport to get a glimpse of the Pakistani stars. Once they came out of the airport, the were cheered on by the fans. Hours after landing in Hyderabad, Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan took to social media and thanked the fans for the reception and also confirmed that it is safe in India.

“Overwhelmed with the love and support here in Hyderabad!” Babar’s Instagram post read.

“Amazing reception from the people here. Everything was super smooth. Looking forward to the next 1.5 months,” Mohammed Rizwan said.

After nearly a decade since their last visit in 2012-13 for a bilateral series, Pakistan have finally arrived in India.

The ‘Men in Green’ have undergone substantial changes since then, with the majority of the squad facing the prospect of playing in India for the very first time. This dearth of familiarity with Indian conditions could pose a significant challenge for the entire team.

Earlier in Pakistan, Babar addressed the concerns during a press conference and said, “All of us are proud of travelling for the World Cup. Although we have not played in India before, we are not taking too much pressure. We have done our research and we have heard the conditions are similar to how they play out in other Asian countries. It is quite an honour for me to travel as the captain this time around, I hope we come back with a trophy this time.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

