Lahore: When Pakistan hosts England at Lahore for the fifth T20I of the series on Wednesday, captain of the home side Babar Azam would have his sight on a Virat Kohli milestone. Babar has the chance of becoming the fastest to 3000 T20I runs. The Pakistan skipper needs 61 runs to get there. The 27-year-old Pakistan captain has 2,939 runs in 79 innings. Kohli got to the 3000-run mark in T20Is in his 81st innings. Kohli got to that mark against England in 2021 when they toured India.

Earlier, Babar became the second-quickest batter to 8,000 T20 runs during the ongoing series between Pakistan and England.

Meanwhile, the seven-match series is level at 2-2 after hosts Pakistan's thrilling win in the fourth T20I in Karachi on Sunday (September 25).

England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler is likely to miss all seven matches in the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan, with head coach Matthew Mott saying he is not willing to take any risk with the injured player just weeks before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month.

“With regards to Jos, he’s still a while off,” Mott was quoted as saying in Lahore by ICC. “He’s not a player we want to take a risk on at this stage, so close to a (T20) World Cup, and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had. He’s champing at the bit for a game but we’ll just try and see how we go. Maybe in the last game or two, he might be a chance.”