Babar Azam Opens Up On India-Pakistan Rivalry Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023, Says Both Teams Give 100 Percent And Enjoy A Lot

Pakistan are grouped with India and Nepal in group A and they kick-start their campaign against Nepal on 30th Sep. The Shaheens take on arch-rivals India on 2nd September.

Babar Azam Opens Up On India-Pakistan Rivalry Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023, Says Both Teams Give 100 Percent And Enjoy A Lot. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Just three days left for Asia’s continental showpiece, Pakistan captain Babar Azam opened up on the Mother of all Battles, India vs Pakistan ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 blockbuster clash on September 2nd.

In a video shared by Star Sports on Saturday, the Pakistan captain said that the match has always been a rivalry and the whole world along with the players enjoy it a lot.

“The India-Pakistan match has always been a rivalry. The entire world experiences the match and enjoys it. Even we enjoy it a lot. I feel that the level of cricket is very good and competitive. Fans miss the India-Pakistan match and both teams always give their 100 percent,” Babar said on Star Sports.

Pakistan ended the warm-up series against Afghanistan 3-0 as they now head to the Asia Cup as the number 1 ranked ODI side of the world. In the last ODI, Pakistan put up a target of 268 on the board and in reply the Afghans were bundled out for 209 runs.

Babar Azam also currently holds the no. 1 ranking in ODIs and this time Pakistan would be looking to win the tournament as they lost the previous edition on the hands of Sri Lanka in the final.

The 1992 World Champions have made a few additions to the team, as they’ve gone for Saud Shakeel and Tayyab Tahir as a travelling reserve.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

