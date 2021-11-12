Dubai: Just after Babar Azam-led Pakistan’s dream run in the ongoing T20 World Cup came to an end on Thursday following a loss against Australia, ex-cricketer Matthew Hayden pointed the difference between Babar and India captain Virat Kohli. Calling them opposites, Hayden reckoned Babar is not as flamboyant as Kohli.Also Read - Babar Azam's Heartwarming Dressing-Room Speech After Pakistan Lose to Australia in T20 World Cup Semis Goes Viral | WATCH

"Babar and his personality are, as you see, what you get. He is very consistent. He is very stable. He is not overly flamboyant," said Hayden during an interaction with Pakistani journalists from Dubai.

"They are opposites the way I look at it. Babar is pretty calm most of the time and goes about his captaincy and batting meticulously while Kohli is very animated, very passionate, and very boisterous on the field," he added.

Pointing that Kohli has achieved a lot more like a batter, Hayden reckons Babar has time on his side to catch up.

“Babar is still young as a captain but from what I have seen he is learning every day and he is a quick learner,” he said.

Despite Pakistan’s heartbreaking loss against Australia, Babar and Co would be proud of the way they played in the marquee tournament. Going ahead, this team would carry the confidence forward.

Meanwhile, Kohli has stepped down as captain in the shortest format and Rohit Sharma would now be in charge of the T20 squad. India would now host New Zealand for a T20I series which will be followed by two Tests. Kohli is expected to be back as captain during the second Test against NZ.