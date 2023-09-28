Home

Babar Azam ‘Overwhelmed With Love’ After Pakistan’s Arrival In Hyderabad For ICC World Cup 2023

Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign against Netherlands on October 6 Friday at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

New Delhi: Pakistan captain reacted on his arrival of India for the ODI World Cup 2023. Pakistan cricket team arrived in Hyderabad for the tournament which will start from October 5 and before that Babar Azam & Co. will play the warmup match against New Zealand on Friday.

Babar took his Instagram to share a glimpse of his team’s arrival in Hyderabad and captioned that ‘overwhelmed with love and support here in Hyderabad’. The story went viral on social sphere and here is the picture:

Instagram story by Captain Babar Azam. – He has enjoyed the support from cricket fans in India. pic.twitter.com/nb39mOXhV1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 28, 2023

Pakistan squad received their Indian visas less than 48 hours before the side’s scheduled travel to Hyderabad. Pakistani skipper Babar missed the 2016 edition of the World Cup in India due to an injury. “I am excited to play in Ahmedabad as it will be jam-packed. I will try my best to perform up to my potential. I am not worried about my individual accolades, I want to make sure whatever I do helps the result for the team,” Babar told reporters in the pre-departure press conference.

Pakistan will play the World Cup without speedster Naseem Shah as he got injured while trying to save a boundary during Asia Cup Super 4 match against Bangladesh.

Pakistan is coming to India after seven years earlier, The arch rivals was in India back in 2016 under the captaincy of Shahid Afridi.

Pakistan’s World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

