  Babar Azam Painting Ahead of Asia Cup is The MOST Hilarious Video on Internet | WATCH

Babar Azam Painting Ahead of Asia Cup is The MOST Hilarious Video on Internet | WATCH

Asia Cup 2023: Babar was asked about his painting talent, to which he said he is not that good. In the clip that is now going viral, Babar draws and then finds it amusing himself.

Updated: August 16, 2023 10:17 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Babar Azam Painting Video (Image: Credit: @rizbaristaan Sceengrab)

Colombo: Well, is there anything Babar Azam cannot do? The Pakistan captain is arguably the best white-ball cricketer of the era and he will soon be leading Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. Babar, who is currently featuring in the Lankan Premier League, took some time out and indulged in some painting during an interaction session. Babar was asked about his painting talent, to which he said he is not that good. In the clip that is now going viral, Babar draws and then finds it amusing himself.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:


In the video, Babar also goes on to reveal that black is his favourite colour.

