Babar Azam Painting Ahead of Asia Cup is The MOST Hilarious Video on Internet | WATCH

Asia Cup 2023: Babar was asked about his painting talent, to which he said he is not that good. In the clip that is now going viral, Babar draws and then finds it amusing himself.

Babar Azam Painting Video (Image: Credit: @rizbaristaan Sceengrab)

Colombo: Well, is there anything Babar Azam cannot do? The Pakistan captain is arguably the best white-ball cricketer of the era and he will soon be leading Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. Babar, who is currently featuring in the Lankan Premier League, took some time out and indulged in some painting during an interaction session. Babar was asked about his painting talent, to which he said he is not that good. In the clip that is now going viral, Babar draws and then finds it amusing himself.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:

Ahan kya baat hai babar ki😭😂❤️

Btw @babarazam258 mountain kam (M) zyada lg raha hai😂. Cr: @rizbaristaan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0tp4Hcira7 — Kiran Batool🏏🇵🇰 (@batool8918) August 15, 2023

In the video, Babar also goes on to reveal that black is his favourite colour.

