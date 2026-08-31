Babar Azam’s Pakistan SINK to new low after 194-run loss to England in Lord’s Test, join India to become 9th team with…

Pakistan were bowled out for 194 in the second innings of Lord's Test against England to lose the series 2-0 with one match remaining.

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Babar Azam's Pakistan have now more losses in Tests than wins after 194-run defeat in Lord's Test. (Source: X)

England vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test: Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team achieved a new embarrassing record after their humiliating 194-run in second Test of the three-match series against England at Lord’s in London on Sunday. Chasing 389 runs to win, Babar Azam’s side were bundled out for 194 to lose the series after the first two matches.

It was also Pakistan’s 154th loss in Test cricket history, meaning the Asian side have now lost more matches as compared to those won – 153 – in the longest format of the game. They became the 8th team after India, West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Ireland to lose more games than won in Test cricket.

It has happened to Pakistan for the first time since the draw against England in Oval Test in August 1987. They had 39 wins and 40 defeats in 170 Test matches at that point.

Incidentally, Shubman Gill’s Team India could have improved on their record if they had managed to defeat Sri Lanka in the second Test of two-match series last week. But the Indians have also only won 187 matches as compared to 188 losses in Test cricket.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who was dismissed for only 8 off 10 balls, admitted that his team’s batting failure was the main reason behind their 194-run defeat against England. Babar admitted that he had opted to bowl first after winning the toss to make use of the conditions, but the batting unit failed to capitalise on the opportunities in both innings.

“I think we won the toss and bowled first, and we tried to utilise the conditions. Then, the batting was not up to the mark. Second innings again, bowling…Abbas was outstanding. Batting again collapsed,” Babar Azam said during the post-match presentation.

Babar Azam praises Saud Shakeel

The Pakistan captain highlighted Saud Shakeel’s fighting knock of 97, saying the batter showed ‘class and determination’ in the second innings. “I think Saud showed class and determination. We just followed our plans and tried to build a partnership, but unfortunately we didn’t have partnerships,” Babar Azam said about Saud Shakeel.

Babar also praised pacer Mohammed Abbas for his five-wicket haul in the second innings, calling it a special achievement at the ‘iconic’ venue. “I think a Lord’s five-for is a memorable moment for Abbas. To be honest, we’re trying to do our best with both batting and bowling,” Babar said.

Pakistan will now face England in the third and final match of the three-game series at Edgbaston in Birmingham from September 9. “To be honest, we’re trying to do our best more in both sides, batting and bowling, because we have an opportunity but we did not grab it properly. We just sniff a little bit in the batting and bowling, so we’re trying to do better in last match,” Babar said, when asked what his side need to do to win a match in the three-game series.