Babar Azam-PCB DISCORD During ODI WC 2023? Official Statement Calls Controversial Claims as ‘FALSE’

Pakistan cricket team is currently on the number five of the points table and at this point of time Babar & Co. are facing Afghanistan.

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket board lashed out of rumors regarding internal discord in their ODI World Cup 2023 bound team. Pakistan cricket team have just won two of their clashes from four in the marquee event so far.

Pakistan Cricket Board took their X (formerly known as Twitter) account to reveal that their is no internal discord in the team, here is the tweet:

“The Pakistan Cricket Board strongly denies recent speculations about any internal discord in the national cricket team currently participating in the ICC World Cup 2023. Contrary to rumours circulated by a certain section of the media, the PCB unequivocally assures that the team is cohesive and there is no evidence to support these unsubstantiated claims” PCB said in Tweet.

“The PCB is disappointed by the dissemination of this false news and emphasises the importance of upholding journalistic ethics before spreading such allegations” the tweet concluded.

At this point of time Pakistan is facing Afghanistan where Babar Azam

won the toss and elected to bat in the World Cup clash against Afghanistan on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Both teams have entered the territory of must-win games and will be looking to walk away with two points at all costs. Afghanistan have only won one game in the first four matches while Pakistan have won two out of their first four matches.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said at the time of the toss, “We will bat first. The pitch looks very dry and might spin. We have one change, unfortunately Nawaz has fever and Shadab is back. We will have to give our 100% in every match and step-up, that’s what I want from my players. The pitch might help the pacers under lights.”

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said at the time of toss, “We wanted to bat first, but the toss is not in your hand. One change for us – Noor Ahmad is in for Fazalhaq Farooqi. We played a series against them in Sri Lanka and we wanted more spinning options. We want to restrict them to 250 or less.”

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

