New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket team led by Babar Azam have the opportunity to get richer by a fair margin if they can beat their arch-rivals India on Sunday. The match has already garnered a lot of attention and is possibly the most sought-after clash in the history of cricket. With the whole of Pakistan, looking at Azam to pull off a heist against a very strong Indian side who are yet to lose in a World T20 match against Pakistan, it will surely reap some financial benefits for the players of the team to the extent of a 50 per cent increase in match fees.

A 50 per cent increase in match fees would essentially mean a hike of Rs.170,000 as per their central contract, according to a report published in cricketpakistan.com.pk that the players of the Pakistan team are entitled to get if they can beat India.

The current match fees of Pakistan players are Rs.338,250 and a win against India would effectively make them richer by approximately Rs.500,000. Not just that, the former champions can get the same amount of money if they can beat England which is the no 1 ranked T20 side at the moment.

And if all this was not enough of a motivation, well there is more. Pakistan won the T20 World Cup in 2009 and if they can repeat the same feat then they will get a whopping 300 per cent increase in match fees that approximately comes to around Rs 10,000,00.

It is to be noted that the winner of the T20 World Cup 2021 will get around $1.6 million as prize money.