Christchurch: Suryakumar Yadav has been in brilliant form recently and that has seen his make significant progress in the ICC T20 rankings. After Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan hailed the Indian middle-order batter, it was the captain Babar Azam who praised Surya. After Pakistan’s game against Bangladesh at Christchurch in the ongoing Tri-series, Babar was asked about the battle for the No. 1 in ICC T20 batting. Babar admitted that while the rankings provide a major boost to the confidence of the players, it is the team winning that counts most.Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Form to Jasprit Bumrah Replacement; Concerns For India Ahead of Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Game

“Dekhiye main as an individual baat nehin kar sakta, aur baat karna bhi nehin chahiye kyunki team first. Koshish yehi rehti hain ki team ko pehle jitaya jae. Ranking aapko always confidence deti hain. Aap jab top main aate hain woh ek dream hota hain aur jab woh aap achieve karte he toh woh ek relief milta hain,” he said. Also Read - Shaheen Shah Afridi Injury Update: PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Gives Heads-up on PAK Pacer Ahead of IND Clash in T20 WC

“Good player hain Suryakumar Yadav. Jis tarah se woh khelte hain, mujhe bohot pasand he. Magar jaha tak cheezen he and different tarike se dekha jae kyunki middle order and top order mukhtalif cheezen hain,” Rizwan had said last week. Also Read - Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Again; Becomes Fastest Asian To Score 11k International Runs

Pakistan’s Md. Rizwan still holds the top spot with 853 points. He is followed by Suryakumar, with 838 points, and then Babar at No.3 with 808 points.

The Indian will have an opportunity to edge the Pakistan opener to the top spot during the T20 WC. India and Pakistan play each other in their opening game. It surely is the biggest event of the cricketing calendar. Pakistan got the better of India at the Asia Cup. India would miss Jasprit Bumrah and that could shift the advantage slightly in favour of Babar Azam and Co.