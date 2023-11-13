Top Recommended Stories

Babar Azam Receives King-Like Reception on Arriving in Pakistan Despite Team’s Poor Show in ODI WC – WATCH

ODI World Cup 2023: To everyone's surprise, Babar Azam received a king-like reception on reaching the Lahore airport recently.

Updated: November 13, 2023 10:29 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Babar Azam Reaches Pakistan After ODI World Cup Exit (Image: X Screengrab)

Lahore: Amid all the speculation that the Pakistan cricket team would receive flak after their poor show in the ODI World Cup 2023, the scenes were different. To everyone’s surprise, Babar Azam received a king-like reception on reaching the Lahore airport recently. The Pakistan cricket team did not live up to the expectations in the marquee event as they finished fifth with four wins from nine games. They were in with a chance of making the semi-final, but a couple of losses against Afghanistan and England would hurt them. Here is a clip that is going viral which shows Babar reaching Lahore amid fan-frenzy.

