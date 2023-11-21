Home

Babar Azam Receives Special Gift From Fan After Pakistan’s World Cup Debacle, Picture Goes Viral

Babar Azam stepped down from Pakistan's captaincy after the Men in Green failed to qualify for ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals.

Babar Azam failed to deliver for Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was gifted a customised crown by a fan, the picture of which went viral on social media. Like Virat Kohli, Babar is one of the most popular cricketers in the world and has a huge fan base. The 29-year-old posed for a picture with the crown.

Babar Azam was gifted a crown by a fan 👑 Via: @Rnawaz31888/X pic.twitter.com/uBPeCUoAhp — Sport360° (@Sport360) November 21, 2023

