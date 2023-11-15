‘Thank You Captain’: Fans Show Support After Babar Azam Leave Captaincy

Home

Under Babar's captaincy, Pakistan was the number one ranked ODI team and Babar led Pakistan also registered a historic win against India by beating arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Karachi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam left captaincy after the team’s poor show in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. After the poor show in the recently concluded Asia Cup Pakistan couldn’t qualify for the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup for the third consecutive time.

Under Babar’s captaincy, Pakistan was the number one ranked ODI team and Babar led Pakistan also registered a historic win against India by beating arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021.

After his announcement, Pakistan cricket fans started supporting Babar Azam through their tweets, here are some of the viral tweets:

Thank you captain👑

Now we will see old Babar Azam who played well in every tournament every series and smiles a lot — Haider Tahir (@HaiderT33465234) November 15, 2023

Very disappointed 😞 to hear this , its heartbreaking 💔 moment for your fans. #BabarAzam https://t.co/RqAsJ753zM — Imtiaz Ali (@ImtiazAliPak) November 15, 2023

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sacked the entire national selection committee following their team disappointing show at the ICC World Cup in India, reports said.

The crisis in PCB began after the poor performance in the ongoing World Cup as the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team faced back to back loss after a good start in the tournament.

Rumours were doing the rounds that Babar will be removed from the white-ball captaincy.

Earlier, Pakistan’s chief of selectors Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned from his post on Monday over allegations of a conflict of interest linked to the team’s poor performance.

Soon after the exit from the tournament, bowling coach Morne Morkel resigned from the post.

However, now latest reports suggesting that Team Director Mickey Arthur, Head Coach Grant Bradburn, and Batting Coach Andrew Puttick face potential removal.

Insider information suggests the PCB is inclined towards hiring domestic coaches for the national team.

Reports also stated that Shahid Afridi is poised to take the helm of the selection committee, and Younis Khan is likely to join as the team’s batting coach.

