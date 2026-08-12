Babar Azam returns to top 10 Test batting rankings for the first time in two years

It is the first time since September 2024 that Babar has found a place in the Test batting top 10

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Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is happy that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is back from an injury. for the Test series against Sri Lanka. (Credit: Babar Azam/Twitter

Pakistan’s 1-1 draw in the Test series against the West Indies has brought some good news for several of its players in the latest ICC Men’s Test Rankings. Babar Azam is back among the world’s top 10 Test batters, while Abdullah Shafique, Sajid Khan and other Pakistan players have also made big moves.

Babar climbed five spots to No.10 after playing a key part in Pakistan’s eight-wicket win in the second Test at Port of Spain. The former Pakistan captain made 88 in the first innings and then stayed unbeaten on 24 as his team chased down the target in the second innings.

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It is the first time since September 2024 that Babar has found a place in the Test batting top 10. He had remained in the elite group for five consecutive years before slipping out of it. The Pakistan batter reached his highest Test ranking of second in December 2022.

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Shafique made an even bigger jump in the latest update. The right-hander returned to the Pakistan Test side and made an immediate impact, scoring an unbeaten 160 in the first innings.

He followed that with another unbeaten 24 during the successful chase. His match-winning display earned him the Player of the Match award and moved him 25 places up to 32nd in the Test batting rankings.

There were also significant gains among Pakistan’s bowlers. Sajid Khan moved five places to 30th after another useful performance with the ball. Mohammad Ali went up eight spots to 85th, while left-arm spinner Ali Usman made the biggest jump of all, moving 58 places to 97th.

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph also improved his position, moving up one place to 19th after finishing the match with three wickets. Brandon King rose to joint-69th among Test batters after his 46 off 50 balls. The West Indies batter was unable to take part in the second innings after suffering a back injury.

At the top of the Test rankings, Australia’s Travis Head remains the leading batter. India’s Jasprit Bumrah continues to occupy first place among bowlers, while Ravindra Jadeja is still the highest-ranked all-rounder.

The latest ODI rankings also featured changes after Afghanistan’s series against Ireland. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz moved three places to 11th after scores of 32 and 71. Hashmatullah Shahidi climbed four spots to 50th.

Rashid Khan remains the top-ranked ODI bowler and further extended his lead after two straight Player of the Match awards against Ireland. His standout performances included a six-wicket haul. Ireland’s Mark Adair also returned to the ODI bowling rankings at No.17.

Pakistan’s series win in the Caribbean has improved the mood around the team, but it has not changed its position in the World Test Championship table. Pakistan and the West Indies remain at the bottom, with Australia leading the standings on 87.50 percentage points. South Africa are second with 75.00, while New Zealand are third with 72.22.