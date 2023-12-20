Home

Sports

Babar Azam SACKED From Captaincy? Zaka Ashraf’s Allegedly Planned To Remove Him as Pakistan Captain | Check Details

Babar Azam SACKED From Captaincy? Zaka Ashraf’s Allegedly Planned To Remove Him as Pakistan Captain | Check Details

Pakistan had a poor outing in the World Cup as the side lost four matches in a row.

Babar Azam SACKED From Captaincy? Zaka Ashraf's Allegedly Planned To Remove Him as Pakistan Captain | Check Details

New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam recently left the captaincy from all forms of cricket after the team failed to perform in the recently concluded ODI World Cup. Now, an audio is going viral on social media which has an explosive claims clip allegedly belonging to PCB interim management chairman Ashraf, who is believed to be having a private discussion with a female member of his family.

Trending Now

Pakistan had a poor outing in the World Cup as the side lost four matches in a row. However, in the recording, Ashraf claims he had asked Babar to stay on as Test captain.

You may like to read

“I asked Babar to stay on as Test captain, but told him that I was thinking of removing him as the white-ball captain. Babar told me he would consult his family and then convey his decision,” the voice, believed to be that of Ashraf, is heard saying in the audio clip.

After Babar, PCB has appointed Shan Masood as the Test captain of Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named T20I skipper after Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy role.

34-year-old Shan has featured in 30 Tests, scoring 1,597 runs, which includes four centuries and seven half-centuries.

Shan has been appointed captain till the end of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Shan will be leading the Pakistan side for a three-match test series against Australia starting from December 14.

Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah will lead Pakistan Men’s Team in the T20I format and will lead the side for a five-match T20I series in New Zealand starting from January 12.

23-year-old Shaheen has bagged 64 wickets in 52 T20Is. Shaheen has also captained Lahore Qalandars in HBL PSL and has helped the side win the tournament twice in two years in the 2022 and 2023 editions.

Pakistan’s captain in the ODI format will be announced in due course.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.