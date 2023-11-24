Home

Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed Star In Qawwali Night Of Imam-ul-Haq’s Wedding – WATCH Viral Video

The Music Night was graced by many Pakistani cricketers which included Chief Selector and ex player Wahab Riaz as well.

New Delhi: Pakistan ODI captain, Babar Azam and ex skipper, Sarfaraz Ahmed was seen in party mood on Friday at Qawwali Night of Imam-ul-Haq’s wedding. ‘Qawwali’ is the celebration of sufi songs and it is performed at festivals or during/before weddings. On the occasion of teammate Imam’s wedding, Azam and Ahmed clapped and sang to celebrate the occasion.

The video from the Qawwali Night has now gone viral on the social space.

In the video, Babar Azam was comparatively quite and Sarfaraz Ahmed was the more involving one. The ex T20I and Test captain clapped with the tune and was in all smiles.

Imam-ul-Haq will be tying the knot with Anmol Mehmood on Saturday 25h November followed by the Valima reception on 26th.

Following a poor ICC World Cup 2023, Babar Azam stepped down from the role as T20I and Test skipper and the job now has given to star pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood respectively.

Chief selector Wahab Riaz has announced an 18-member Pakistan Test squad for the tour to Australia on Monday comprising three matches scheduled from 14 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.

Chief selector Wahab Riaz, reflecting on the squad selected for the Australia tour, said: “The squad has been assembled keeping in mind the challenging Australian conditions. We have kept the pitches in mind and added more pace bowling resources to the team to ensure that the management can be flexible with the team combinations in all three Test matches.

