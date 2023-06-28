Home

Babar Azam Sleeps Under Open Sky On 2nd Day Of Hajj At Muzdalifah – Pic Goes VIRAL

Karachi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam was spotted sleeping under the open sky on his second day of Hajj. The 28-year-old Pakistan star batter is performing Hajj ahead of ODI World Cup and Asia Cup 2023. After three years of restricting the number of Hajj pilgrims due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Arabia government will be allowing Hajj 2023 to return to full capacity. Millions are expected to gather in Mecca to make the Hajj pilgrimage between June 26 and July 1, 2023.

The photo of Babar Azam is going viral on social media where the Pakistan skipper is spotted sleeping under the open sky at Muzdalifah, here is the viral photo.

MashAllah..Allah hajj qabool kary … Aur humain Babar ki captaincy ma wc 23 jeetwaye ameen#BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/jvt4gVU4Dj — Toqeer Says✨ (@official_toqeer) June 28, 2023

May Allah Subhana watallah accept your journey along with all those hajji Sahhiban who are performing Hajj this year. Aameen! #HajjMubarak #EidAlAdha #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/p4LM6Gwzc4 — Haakh (@KoshurHaakh) June 28, 2023

Earlier, Babar has been nominated alongside Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto and Ireland’s middle-order batter Harry Tector.

The Pakistan skipper and holder of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy is nominated for his performances at the latter end of his side’s series 4-1 victory over New Zealand.

Babar joined Imam-ul-Haq for a century second-wicket stand on May 3, finishing with 54 off 62 balls, as his side went on to post 287/6. The skipper stepped up a gear in the next match two days later, claiming Player of the Match honours in his side’s 102-run win to go 4-1 up. He compiled 107 (117), his 18th ODI century, helping the hosts to 334/6.

If successful, Babar will become the first player to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award on three separate occasions (April 2021 and March 2022).

Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka for the two Test matches which will start from 16 July. After that the team will perform in the upcoming Asia Cup.

