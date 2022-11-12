Babar Azam STUPEFIED by IPL Question Ahead of Pak-Eng T20 World Cup 2022 Final | VIRAL CLIP

Pak vs Eng Final: Babar was asked if he is missing out on the chance of developing his game and if he is contemplating featuring in the league.

Babar Azam uncomfortable

Melbourne: Ahead of the grand finale between Pakistan-England at the Melbourne Cricket ground on Sunday, Babar Azam was addressing the media. During the presser, the Pakistan captain got a little uncomfortable when a journalist posed a question about IPL. Babar was asked if he is missing out on the chance of developing his game and if he is contemplating featuring in the league.

“Talk about the benefits of playing the IPL, is that something you feel would have helped you and your team and is that something you have any hope for in the future?,” asked the journalist.

Babar was left stupefied by the question and immediately turned to the Pakistan media manager who was standing to his right. He responded saying, “We are taking questions on the World Cup final at the moment.”

Meanwhile, in an interesting turn of events in PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2022 retentions, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been traded to Peshawar Zalmi for veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik and young Haider Ali. Both Haider and Malik will now play for Karachi Kings and will form core of their batting in the upcoming PSL seasons.

It is a noteworthy that Babar was named captain of Karachi Kings in the year 2021. However, his performance was dismal as Karachi couldn’t perform upto expectations and even his own form was getting affected due to that. Will Babar captain Peshawar? Nothing has been said on that as of yet.