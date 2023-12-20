Home

Babar Azam Surpasses Shubman Gill To Regain Top Spot In ICC ODI Rankings

Babar Azam once again became the number 1 ODI batter after surpassing India's Shubman Gill in ICC rankings.

Babar Azam and Shubman Gill (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam became the number one ODI batter once again after surpassing star Indian batter Shubman Gill. He regained his top spot. This change in ranking happened as Shubman Gill missed out on the ODI series against South Africa and lost around 16 points. Gill dethroned Babar back in November following a flop show from the Pak batter at the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

As per the latest rankings, Babar sits at the top of the ODI Ranking followed by Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma respectively. On the bowler’s end, both Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took a dip one spot in their ODI rankings. India batter Suryakumar Yadav solidified his position at the top of the ICC Men’s T20I rankings following his astonishing performance in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa.

However, Babar Azam has also taken a hit on his Test rankings. With Usman Khawaja jumping three spots up in the tally, the PAK batter has fallen down to the fifth spot in the ICC Test Rankings. For Australia, Cummins has also taken a jump in the rankings and overtook Ravindra Jadeja’s spot in the top three red-ball rankings.

India batter Suryakumar Yadav solidified his position at the top of the ICC Men’s T20I rankings following his astonishing performance in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa. In the ODI bowling chart, South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj remains on top, with India pair Mohammed Siraj (third) and Jasprit Bumrah (fifth) remaining firmly nestled within the top 10 for ODI bowlers.

There isn’t any change inside the top 10 of the ODI rankings for all-rounders apart from Josh Hazlewood entering the bay on the 10th ranking. Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan maintains a healthy lead at the head of proceedings. New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner stays at the seventh and Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz manages to secure his ninth spot as well.

