Babar Azam Threatens to Hit Spectators With Water Bottle During PSL Match – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

The incident took place when Babar Azam, representing Peshawar Zalmi, was sitting on the sidelines with the technical staff of the franchise during a Pakistan Super League match.

Lahore: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam threatened to hit a section of fans with a water bottle and also mouthed few words at them angrily, the video of which went viral on social media. The incident took place during a Pakistan Super League match of Peshawar Zalmi. Babar, who represents Peshawar in PSL, was sitting on the sidelines when few spectators started teasing him with ‘ZimBabar’ chants. The unnecessary chants made Babar agitated as he soon charged at them with a water bottle while being seated. At this, the fans chanted ‘ZimBabar’ more, forcing the star batter to give a mouthful.

Kalesh b/w Babar Azam And One of guy from Crowd over he was Calling him “Zimbabar” during PSL match

pic.twitter.com/mtR99WDmoW — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 24, 2024

The 29-year-old however stopped himself from going out of hands and sat on the chair to focus on the game.

