Babar Azam To Emerge In New Avatar Post Captaincy, Feels Gautam Gambhir

Babar Azam is currently with the Pakistan team in Australia to play three-match Test series starting in December.

Babar Azam left Pakistan's captaincy after ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: X)

New Delhi: The burden of captaincy had an impact on Babar Azam’s performance in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup, felt former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir. The right-hander struggled with the bat in the mega-event, scoring just 320 runs in nine matches with four half-centuries. Not only Babar but Pakistan too struggled on the big stage as the Men in Green took a group stage exit in India, earning criticism from all corners. Post-World Cup, the 29-year-old relinquished his captaincy in all formats.

Gambhir opined Babar made the right decision and will be able to focus more on his game now. “You’ll see the best of Babar Azam now. You will see a completely different Babar Azam. Before the World Cup, I picked Babar as the batter of the tournament.

“But the pressure of captaincy hampered his form with the bat. It’s because when you are the skipper and your team isn’t performing well, you can imagine how much pressure he was under,” Gambhir said. Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan’s white-ball captain while Shan Masood is leading in Tests.

The former Pakistan captain is currently with the national team in Australia where they will play a three-match Test series starting on Boxing Day. One of the best batters of this generation, Babar is often compared with India’s Virat Kohli.

Having said that, Babar still has a lot to achieve to attain the position of Kohli. Winner of two World Cups, Gambhir stated Babar has plenty of cricket left in him to prove his mettle in international cricket.

“You will see the actual Babar Azam that no one has seen. From now until the day he retires, you will see his actual ability. Babar has so much quality that he can go out and become the best batter Pakistan has ever produced. “He has got 10 years with no pressure of captaincy,” added Gambhir.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.