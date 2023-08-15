Home

Babar Azam to Get Married in November After ODI World Cup 2023 – REPORT

Babar, who is currently featuring in the Lankan Premier League, would be a key player for his side in the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI WC.

Babar Azam is the first Asian batter to score 10 hundreds T20 cricket. (Image: SLC)

Colombo: Babar Azam, who will lead the Pakistan cricket team in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, would get married later in the year in November. As per a report on ZRY News, he would get married after the completion of the ODI WC. It is yet to be known who is the Pakistan captain getting married to. Babar, who is currently featuring in the Lankan Premier League, would be a key player for his side in the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI WC. He is currently the No. 1 batter in the world. Babar is the leading run-getter in the ongoing LPL.

The Men in Green now have a chance of playing the current Indian team at the ODI World Cup 2023 as the number one team in the world and Babar as the best batter in ODIs in the world. But for that to happen, Pakistan need to whitewash Afghanistan in the upcoming series and also win the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, PCB has announced the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup. India is yet to reveal their squad, the BCCI is expected to make the announcement this week.

Pakistan and India face each other twice in the group stage at the Asia Cup and if they make the final – there would be a third. Fans are excited at the prospect of that happening.

India take on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad at the ODI World Cup stage on October 14. That game is expected to break all previous records in terms of viewership.

