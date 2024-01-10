Home

Sports

Babar Azam To Lose Opening Slot In Upcoming T20Is Against New Zealand: Report

Babar Azam To Lose Opening Slot In Upcoming T20Is Against New Zealand: Report

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam will likely to loose his opening slot in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and Saim Ayub will likely to open with regular opener Mohammad Rizw

Babar Azam To Lose Opening Slot In Upcoming T20Is Against New Zealand: Report

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam will likely to loose his opening slot in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and Saim Ayub will likely to open with regular opener Mohammad Rizwan.

Trending Now

Reports from Auckland suggest a shift in strategy, where Rizwan and Saim were seen facing new ball bowlers in practice, while Babar and Fakhar Zaman focused on spinners in separate nets.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.