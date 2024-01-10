By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Babar Azam To Lose Opening Slot In Upcoming T20Is Against New Zealand: Report
New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam will likely to loose his opening slot in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and Saim Ayub will likely to open with regular opener Mohammad Rizwan.
Reports from Auckland suggest a shift in strategy, where Rizwan and Saim were seen facing new ball bowlers in practice, while Babar and Fakhar Zaman focused on spinners in separate nets.
