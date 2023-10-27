Home

Babar Azam TROLLED Over Motivational Speech to PAK Players Ahead of SA Clash – WATCH

SA vs Pak: Babar asked all his players to keep believing and he also reminded them of how the team has bounced back from such instances in the past.

Babar Azam TROLLED (Image: X Screengrab)

Chennai: Pakistan have not lived up to the billing in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. In five matches thus far, Pakistan have managed to win merely two. With Pakistan on the verge of an early exit from the ODI WC, Babar Azam – who has faced the heat recently – gave a motivational speech to his teammates ahead of the clash versus South Africa. During the speech, Babar asked all his players to keep believing and he also reminded them of how the team has bounced back from such instances in the past.

“Hum yeh bahut bari kr chuke hai. Hum girte hai fir jab hum uthte hai toh fir hum upar tak jate hai. Woh yaad kro. Should to shoulder saath rakhenge toh asaani hogi. Main yeh isiliye bar bar keh rha hun kyunki hum yeh kr chuke hai. Humne yeh krke dikhaya hai aur bahut bari krke dikhaya hai,” Babar said in Hindi.

There are talks that Babar may be sacked as the captain of the Pakistan ODI team. The premier batter of Pakistan has not been in the best of form in this competition and that has hurt Pakistan.

is tarah motivate karte hain King babar toh phir rehne hi dou 🤡 pic.twitter.com/dYAESK5dFh — Anas Tipu (@teepusahab) October 26, 2023

yeh motivate kr rha h ya demotivate — Shahzaib Yousuf Khan (@yousuf_shahzaib) October 26, 2023

🤣🤣🤣 ham jab girte ha jab uthte ha toh Chand pe jate ha🤣🤣🤣 — RAVIRO (@Ranger300678633) October 26, 2023

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.