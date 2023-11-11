Home

Babar Azam On Comparison With Virat Kohli: ‘It Is Easy To Give Advice On Television’ – WATCH

Babar Azam has completely failed as a batter in ODI World Cup 2023 with just 282 runs from eight games. Comparatively, Virat Kohli scored 543 runs from the same number of games.

Babar Azam was no match for Virat Kohli in the ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam minced no words in giving it back to his critics after being compared with Virat Kohli, stating the concerned person should directly come to him and not give advice on television. Babar’s statements come on Friday on the eve of Pakistan’s final ODI World Cup 2023 match against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While defending England are already out of semifinal contention, Pakistan’s chances are all but over.

Babar is often considered in the same league as Kohli although, the former is nowhere near to the former Indian captain as far as statistics are concerned. While the Pakistan captain scored 282 runs from eight games so far in this World Cup, Kohli contributed with 543 runs from the same number of games including a century against Bangladesh.

On Friday, Babar was asked why he can’t play the role that Kohli plays for the Men in Blue. In response, Babar didn’t mention anyone’s name and said, “TV pe baith ke mashwara dena asaan hota hai. Agar mashwara dena hai toh number toh sabke paas hi hai (If someone has to give me advice, everyone has my number. It is easy to give advice on TV. If you want to give me some advice, you can message me).”

Babar Azam says current and former Pakistan cricketers have his personal number and they can text him instead of sitting on TV channels and criticising in front of public 👀 #CWC23 #NZvsSLpic.twitter.com/TlOxF4btrG — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 10, 2023

